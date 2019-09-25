Logan Banner
STOLLINGS — The Ralph R. Willis School of Practical Nursing, at Three Mile Curve in Stollings, is conducting early registration for the Licensed Practical Nurse Entrance Exam.
Registration is for the class that begins in August 2020. A free initial TABE assessment needs to be completed before registration. Potential LPN students need to demonstrate proficiency in Math and Reading skills in the free TABE assessment to be eligible to test.
We are administering the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) Assessment for the 2020 LPN program.
The exam fee will be $87 plus tax and payable online once the registration and initial free TABE assessment process is complete.
The available TEAS testing dates are on Thursdays, Oct. 10 and 24, Nov. 7 and 21, and Dec. 5 and 19.
For questions, contact Mike York at 304-752-4687, ext. 4, or email myork@k12.wv.us.