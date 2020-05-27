LOGAN — Registered voters in Logan County will be able to make some of their decisions a little sooner as early voting for the 2020 primary election begins today, May 27.
Things are a little different this year, as early voting will be held in the main lobby area of the Logan County Commission building at 325 Stratton St. in downtown Logan rather than the courthouse. The commission building offers more space for proper social distancing measures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Logan County Deputy Clerk Kevin Miller.
“We can have more space, and it’s also tied in to how we have so many absentee ballots in our office that we wouldn’t have any room in there to conduct early voting,” Miller said.
Early voting in the county begins Wednesday, May 27, and will be held though Saturday, June 6. Times will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the two Saturdays.
Unlike in previous elections, early voting also be open through lunchtime hours, noon-1 p.m., during the weekdays.
Early voters should expect to be kept at least six feet apart from others inside the building. Miller said signs will be up, chairs will be placed outside, and there will be three machines inside to allow three voters inside at one time.
County Clerk John Turner said voters will also be offered the chance to vote using cotton swabs, noting the method works very well.
No more than 10 individuals will be inside the building at one time, Miller said. The makeup should consist of Miller, Logan County Clerk John Turner, a poll worker, three voters and the three regular employees who work in the lobby of the building.
Gloves, masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to poll workers and voters. Alcohol wipes will also be on hand to wipe down the machines after every voter is finished.
Miller notes that no voter will be denied voting if they refuse to wear protective gear.
“State code does say that no voter can be denied voting if they don’t want to wear gloves, or a mask or any kind of things that we deem essential when we go out,” Miller said. “So if they don’t want to wear it, then we’ve just got to take precautionary measures to clean up everything after that voter is done.”
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, an absentee ballot was mailed out to every voter in Logan County this year as an alternate means of voting. Out of 25,433 registered voters in the county, the County Clerk’s office has received and processed about 2,300 absentee ballots so far, according to Miller.
“Roughly about 20% of how many registered voters we had in the 2016 election have already sent in a ballot for this 2020 primary,” Miller said.
All absentee ballots must received by the County Clerk’s Office by Saturday, June 6, although they can be postmarked through Election Day coming through the mail. If they aren’t postmarked, they can be counted up through canvassing day.
The primary election will be Tuesday, June 9, after being rescheduled from its original date of May 12. All precincts in the county will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and the same typical protective measures being taken during early voting will be in place at each precinct.