LOGAN — While the City of Logan’s Easter gathering was delayed by a week, it still attracted an energetic crowd to the former Sayer Building lot downtown on Wednesday, April 7.
More than 30 churches, community organizations and businesses participated, providing eggs, candy and activities for more than 100 children.
Brayden Belcher — currently the mascot for Mingo Central High School — played the role of Easter Bunny.
Logan City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher said the city wanted to do something “to bring the community together.”
“We had a tough year in 2020, so we just wanted to have something where parents could come out with their kids and have a good time,” Miller-Belcher said. “Overall, we had a good turnout.”
Poor weather conditions led to postponing the Easter event from its original date of March 31.
Participating groups included Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, the City of Logan Fire Department, Okayest Moms, Xyngular Health and Wellness, Student Government Association and National Honor Society from SWVCTC, Juniorette Club of Williamson, Woman’s Club of Logan, Logan County Commission, Century 21, Lion’s Club of Logan, S&G Outdoors, Shawnee Island Festival, Hocus Pocus Festival, WV Freedom Festival, Christmas Festival, ResCare, First Christian Church of Logan, Logan Middle School cheerleaders and Logan Bank & Trust.
Upcoming activities for the City of Logan include the Community Cleanup during the last two weeks of April and planning for this summer’s West Virginia Freedom Festival.