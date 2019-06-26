By RYAN QUINN
HD Media
CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Legislature finished Monday passing a much-amended version of the long-debated omnibus education bill, sending it to Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who has said he'll sign it but had not taken any action as of press time Tuesday.
Justice's signature of House Bill 206 would open West Virginia to its first charter schools. That would be one of many effects of the sweeping legislation.
The wide-ranging proposal would allow for a staggered implementation of charter schools, limiting the state to three charters until 2023 then letting three more go up every three years after that. It also contains a pay raise for teachers.
The Senate voted 18-16 Monday to pass HB 206, which is similar to legislation (Senate Bill 1039) that senators passed early this month. The House didn't push forward with SB 1039.
Instead, House Republicans last week passed HB 206, which includes some significant departures from SB 1039, like dropping the Senate's anti-strike provisions.
When the Senate received HB 206 Monday, Republicans shot down Democrats' attempts to amend the bill and passed it in the same form the House did.
Republican Sens. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and Kenny Mann, R-Monroe, joined all Senate Democrats in voting no on the final passage vote.
If signed, HB 206 would allow students to attend public schools in counties they don't live in, if the receiving county's board of education approves. The school board of the county losing the student no longer would have the ability to block the transfer.
HB 206 would also raise public school workers' pay and increase public school funding more generally.
County school boards would also be freed to pay teachers in "critically needed" or hard-to-fill subjects and geographic areas more than other teachers.
The bill also would remove a statewide pay-equalizing provision that keeps some counties' pay from greatly exceeding the pay in other counties. Right now, counties can differ to a limited extent.
Teachers who primarily work as certified math teachers would be considered to have three extra years of experience on the state minimum salary schedule, which generally provides annual automatic pay bumps based on years of service.
The same would go for full-time, certified special education teachers.
Each classroom teacher and librarian would get $300 each school year for school supplies, materials or equipment, up from the current $100.
The bill would require the governor to work to expand the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy, a military-like school affiliated with the West Virginia Army National Guard, to a second, unspecified location in Fayette County.
Its current location is at the National Guard's Camp Dawson in Preston County, and officials have said the second site under consideration is the former West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus in Montgomery.
The House of Delegates passed HB 206 51-47 Wednesday.
Voting no were all Democrats plus Republican Delegates Roy Cooper, R-Summers, Mark Dean, R-Mingo, Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming, Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, and Chris Toney, R-Raleigh.
Not voting were Delegates Daryl Cowles, R-Morgan, and Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton.
Also Monday, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, sent several other education bills that the House passed last week to the Senate Education Committee.
Education bills normally go through that committee, but the Senate hasn't been using any regular committees during the ongoing special legislative session on education.
Carmichael said the Senate may still pass the bills, but said they could wait until the next regular session, which begins in January.
"We just didn't want to take time this evening," he said.
One of those bills sent to Senate Education was House Bill 158, which would say the state Board of Education would be required to create a rule that holds students accountable for their scores on statewide standardized tests.
The bill would leave it up to the state school board to determine what consequences students would face.
Only Sen. John Unger, D-Berkeley, voted Monday against suspending state constitutional rules. The rules suspension paved the way for the Senate to have a final vote Monday on the bill.