Logan County has eight confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of press time Tuesday afternoon.
The cases, in order of confirmation, consist of a man in his late 60s, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s. Of those cases, three were hospitalized, and the other five were at home as of Tuesday.
One patient who was hospitalized was discharged Monday and is now at home, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.
So far, Browning said that roughly 150 Logan County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with about 10 tests pending from Logan Regional Medical Center. According to Browning, LRMC has started using a Texas-based lab company that has increased the turnaround time for test results, which has decreased the number of pending results.
“We’re much better off than where we were,” he said.
Browning noted that there could be pending tests from private clinics as well.
Browning also noted that no area of Logan County has seen more cases than others, with a “relatively” equal spread throughout.
“There’s not one pocket that’s affecting anything,” he said. “It’s spread out — two here, two there, two here, two there — you know, it’s spread out through the county.”
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 12,059 tests with 412 positive cases and four deaths statewide as of Tuesday afternoon.
DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts.
The latest model from the University of Washington does show, however, that West Virginia’s efforts are paying off. Last week, the model predicted up to 500 deaths in the state, but this week it has dropped to 182 deaths. The projections also moved up West Virginia’s predicted surge to the week of April 16 from mid-May.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said the models are only as good as the data fed into it.
“We are doing great job as a state. People should feel good about that,” Marsh said. “We are grateful and indebted to each person who is doing this to protect their self, their family, the community and the state. Now is not the time to become complacent. This is the time we know doubling down really works.”
Marsh said the state hopes to avoid a true surge, but it will be marked by increases in emergency room visits and positive tests and a decrease in the number of ICU beds available.
“If we get through this effectively, which we think we will, a lot will still not be immune to this virus and we will have to choose our next steps,” Marsh said.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said it is going to get worse before it gets better.