Election questionnaires being sent to local candidates Logan Banner Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Logan Banner is publishing a Guide to the 2022 Elections on Wednesday, April 27 (the day that early voting begins in West Virginia for the primary election).The guide will include voting information as well as questionnaires from local candidates in contested races.We are currently reaching out to candidates who included their contact information when they filed to run.To receive a questionnaire, send an email to Andrea Copley-Smith at acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. Include your name, phone number and candidacy information.Questionnaire responses are due back soon and will be added to our website as well as run in the weekly newspaper and the special election section on April 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Attorney general launches 6th 'Kids Kick Opioids' contest Several county players named to All-Cardinal girls team This week in West Virginia history WVU engineers seek ways to prevent rockfalls on rural roads Election questionnaires being sent to local candidates Logan icon Lacy Smith dies at 101 Logan City Clerk selected to serve on Fairs and Festivals Board Proposed 2022-2023 calendar outlined at BOE meeting Online Poll Do you approve of President Joe Biden's ban on imported Russian oil? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSTATE CHAMPS! Logan girls win first ever championshipDistribution of P-EBT funds altered for next roundLogan girls reach state finals after rallying to beat North Marion, 55-53Man back in state tourney after downing Gilmer CountyBluefield takes out Tigers in regional title gameLogan's Thompson signs with University of Pikeville tennisARTHUR BELA “BILL” SIGMONGreater Beckley upends defending state champion Man, 63-57Prosecutor: 98% of Logan County jail incarcerations drug-relatedLogan handles Philip Barbour 62-44 in state opener Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView