LOGAN COUNTY — The candidates running in the 2020 elections are now official, and the election season is underway.
The West Virginia 2020 election filing period ended Saturday, Jan. 25. Barring any applications that were postmarked by that date, these are candidates for offices in Logan County.
Six candidates have filed to run for the office of Sheriff in Logan County, five of whom are on the Republican ticket. Incumbent Sonya M. Dingess Porter, who recently switched her party to Republican, is unable to run again due to having served the maximum two terms.
Current Logan County Sheriff’s Office Victim’s Advocate Chris Trent of Man, Brandon Ulysses Conley of Chapmanville, Mike Sheppard, John D. Pridemore of Chapmanville and Windell Hunter of Verdunville all seek the Republican nomination in the primary election. Paul “P.D.” Clemens of Chapmanville, who currently serves as the City of Logan’s police chief, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Two candidates have filed to run for the Logan County Commission, currently held by Willie Akers (D), who is retiring: optometrist and former Logan County Board of Education member Dr. Mason “Ed” White of Logan on the Democratic ticket and local businesswoman Diana Barnette of Lyburn on the Republican ticket. Barnette previously ran for commission in 2018. They will face off in the general election.
The Logan County Board of Education has two seats open. Those who have filed are Austin Workman of Chapmanville and incumbent Barry Mullins from Harts from the western district; Darrell Bias of Pecks Mill, Moss R. Burgess of Wilkinson and Harold McMillen of Logan from the central district; and James “Jimmy” Porter of Amherstdale from the eastern district.
An additional candidate, Jamie Sparks of Chapmanville, has withdrawn from the race.
The top votegetters win in a school board election, as long as no more than two are in the same district. Of the three members who are not up for election this cycle, one is from the western district and two are from the eastern district. Even if Porter wins enough votes, he could not serve on the board because there are already two members from the eastern district. Likewise, the top votegetter between Mullins and Workman would win a spot on the board because there is already one member serving from the western district.
All three seats for the position of Logan County Magistrate are open. In division 1, longtime magistrate Leonard Codispoti has decided not to seek re-election. David Adkins of Logan, former magistrate Jeff Lane of Chapmanville, and Randall Brewer of Chapmanville have all filed to run for the seat.
In divisions 2 and 3, incumbents Dwight Williamson and Joe Mendez have filed to seek re-election and are unopposed.
In the race for Logan County Prosecuting Attorney, incumbent John W. Bennett (D) has announced his retirement. Current Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David A. Wandling of Charleston (D) runs unopposed.
The Logan County Assessor race is also unopposed, with incumbent Glen D. “Houn’ Dog” Adkins of Peach Creek seeking re-election.
Finally, the local races wrap up with the nonpartisan filings of George Mathis of Whitman and Clabe Sheppard of Chapmanville for position of Logan County Conservation District Supervisor.
For the West Virginia State Senate’s District 7 race, which includes Boone, Lincoln, Logan, and parts of Mingo and Wayne counties, incumbent Paul Hardesty (D), who was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice in January 2019, is not running for the seat. Delegate Ralph Rodighiero of Logan has filed as a Democratic, and he will face off in the general election against the Republican and former delegate Rupie Phillips of Lorado.
In the West Virginia House of Delegates, one seat is open in the District 20 race, which covers Mingo County and part of Logan. Incumbent Democrat Nathan Brown of Lenore seeks re-election, and Matthew Deskins of Breeden and Big John White of Delbarton have filed as Republicans.
In District 22, which covers parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam, two seats are open. Incumbents Joe Jeffries (R) of Culloden and Zack Maynard (R) of Harts are both seeking re-election.
Cecil Silva of Morrisvale and Jeff Eldridge of Alum Creek have filed as Democrats. Both incumbents have filed on the Republican side, as well as an additional candidate — Nicholas Garret Young of Culloden.
Two seats are also open in District 24, which covers most of Logan and part of Boone and Wyoming counties. Democratic filings include incumbent Tim Tomblin of Logan, George Howes of Sarah Ann, Eddie Lawson of Whitman and Susan Shelton Perry of Logan.
Two Republicans have filed for the seat: Margitta Mazzocchi of Chapmanville and Jordan Bridges of Logan.
Also of note, Democrat Douglas Hughes of Logan has filed to run for West Virginia governor.
The primary election is Tuesday, May 12, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.