LOGAN — An $8.3 million project to upgrade the electrical and HVAC systems at Logan High School is still moving forward, according to Logan County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman.
In December 2022, a project to completely overhaul the electrical system at Logan High School from top to bottom was approved by West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach, who acts as the county’s governing decision-making individual in place of the local school board under the state’s takeover of the county school district. The project was approved after officials from Williamson Shriver Architects publicly addressed numerous issues with the school’s aging electrical system during a meeting of the Logan County Board of Education in November 2022.
The project to upgrade the electric is itself part of another project to upgrade the school’s HVAC system to a more modern one. The total cost of the project was estimated by Williamson Shriver in December to be $8,393,478.
Funding from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSERF, will pay for the majority of the project at $4,887,996, while local county funds pick up the remaining $3,505,482.
During the Logan County Board of Education’s most recent regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 9, Superintendent Jeff Huffman, who was appointed to that position in October 2022 upon the state’s takeover, said the project is moving forward.
“We’d like to notify the board that we are moving forward with the electrical and HVAC project, the upgrades, at Logan High School,” Huffman said. “We have a class II legal ad that will be out on May 17 and 24 providing notice that we are accepting bids. We have a pre-bid meeting for that project scheduled on May 25 and a bid opening on June 15 for that project at Logan High School with the electrical and HVAC upgrades.”
The project is expected to get underway sometime around the summer of 2024, according to what the officials from Williamson Shriver Architects said in November 2022.
The current Logan High School building was built from 1955-57 and opened for the 1957-58 school year, graduating its first in 1958. Man High School, which is a nearly identical building on a smaller blueprint, was also built and opened at the same time and as such, a $1,000,000 grant request has been submitted to the West Virginia School Building Authority to help fund the same upgrades there.