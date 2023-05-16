Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan High School

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — An $8.3 million project to upgrade the electrical and HVAC systems at Logan High School is still moving forward, according to Logan County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman.

In December 2022, a project to completely overhaul the electrical system at Logan High School from top to bottom was approved by West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach, who acts as the county’s governing decision-making individual in place of the local school board under the state’s takeover of the county school district. The project was approved after officials from Williamson Shriver Architects publicly addressed numerous issues with the school’s aging electrical system during a meeting of the Logan County Board of Education in November 2022.

