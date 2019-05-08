HD Media
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren will make a stop in West Virginia on Friday.
Warren, D-Mass., will have a "community conversation" at the Kermit Fire and Rescue Station in Kermit at 10:30 a.m., according to her campaign.
Doors will open for the event at 10 a.m. People can RSVP for the event at her campaign's website.
Warren has rolled out several specific policy proposals on the campaign trail, including a plan to cancel the vast majority of Americans' student loan debt and a plan to provide universal child care for Americans. She has proposed an "ultra-millionaire" tax on households worth more than $50 million to help pay for the programs.
Warren, 69, formerly served as chairwoman of the Congressional Oversight Panel for the Troubled Asset Relief Program in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. She was the director of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau before being elected to the Senate in 2012. She was re-elected last year.
The fire station is located at 49 Main St., in Kermit.