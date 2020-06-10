The Logan regional West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles office has joined 11 other offices now taking appointments.
Appointments may be made for services that must be accomplished in-person, including driver’s license knowledge and skills testing, driver’s license and identification card changes, out-of-state transfers, original ID card issuance, and salesperson testing.
The following locations are now available for appointments: Kanawha City/Charleston; Winfield; Elkins; Logan; Beckley; Charles Town/Kearneysville; Huntington; Moundsville; Fairmont; Flatwoods; Romney; and Parkersburg.
Please note: driver’s skill tests will be done at all locations listed above except Winfield. Customers may visit the website, dmv.wv.gov or call 304-558-3938 to make an appointment.
New courses have been developed that will allow the driver examiner to observe the driving from outside the car while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over the age of 21 accompanying the driver in the vehicle.
For more information, please visit dmv.wv.gov.