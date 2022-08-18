CHARLESTON — The state’s program to help renters struggling to pay housing costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic is entering a new phase.
The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program — administered by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund — has distributed more than $139 million and satisfied over 45,000 claims.
In its new phase, the program will focus on first-time applicants only. Applications from those who have already received assistance are no longer accepted.
The Rental Assistance Online Application portal will continue to take and process new applications until rental assistance funds are depleted, per U.S. Treasury guidelines.
Current applicants should monitor the online portal to ensure all requested documents have been received and reply to any messages from their caseworkers. Failure to do so could result in rejection. Applicants should check the online portal for updates and communications using the online portal at help.wvmrap.com.
Landlords must be registered in the Mountaineer Rental Assistance system to receive rents associated with a tenant’s application. Landlords and tenants can go to www.wvrentalassistance.com to review eligibility and document requirements.
The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, supported through federal COVID-19 relief funding, provided emergency help to renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program launched in March 2021 to provide eligible West Virginia renters with rent and utility payments.
In its current phase, the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program will continue to support renters facing eviction and other housing stability issues through a partnership with Legal Aid of West Virginia. Renters have access to free legal services through the Legal Help for West Virginia Renters Program. Information can be found at https://legalaidwv.org/legal-information/COVID-19-and-evictions/