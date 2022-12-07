Employees of two East End businesses expressed relief last week that a nearby convenience store at the center of a Charleston police investigation was forced to close, at least temporarily.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order closing the Par Mar store at 1503 Washington St. E. until further order of the court. Her ruling came after Charleston police arrested six people on drug charges following the execution of search warrants at the store, a residence in the 300 block of Ruffner Avenue and a hotel in downtown Charleston, according to a release from the police department.
Carla Galloway works at the dry-cleaning business next door to the Par Mar. Galloway said that when she heard about the drug bust and judge’s order, she wondered why it hadn’t happened sooner.
Loitering in the area has gotten worse lately, she said.
“There’s different people coming in from other places,” she said.
The dry-cleaner put signs up in the windows asking people not to sit or stand in front of the building. People did it all the time, she said.
Galloway said she’s not sure what should happen to the store in the long-term. People in the area need it, she said.
“I just think they need to get the riffraff — clean them up and keep them away,” she said.
Michael Leonoro, whose family owns Leonoro’s Spaghetti House two doors down from the Par Mar, agreed with the city that the store has been a nuisance. He said he talked with police Chief Tyke Hunt Wednesday morning to thank him for the police investigation and arrests.
“I do believe the neighborhood is much better off without the convenience store there, just with all the shenanigans that were taking place,” Leonoro said.
He added that a few of the employees were good people, and he feels bad that they’ll be out of jobs temporarily.
“I feel that Par Mar as a corporation, and specifically the area manager, definitely could have done a better job overseeing their operation,” he said. “I feel as if they, in a sense, turned a blind eye to the issues and troubles they were dealing with. The corner was a nuisance. There’s no doubt that it attracts a lot of bad players.
“Just where they were they shut him down yesterday, it’s been a night-and-day difference,” he said.
Councilwoman Mary Beth Hoover, who represents Ward 9, which includes the store location, said she’s heard concerns from residents about the number of people who hang around outside the store, but not specifically about drug activity.
Hoover said prohibiting the store from selling alcohol would be a good first step, but suggested more should be done to stop drug activity there.
“If they’re doing drugs out of there, I think they should close,” Hoover said.
During an investigation by the police department’s Special Enforcement Division, police say narcotics were purchased on the store’s parking lot, inside the Par Mar store, and at a nearby residence. No current employees of the store were arrested or involved with the investigation, police say.
The investigation stemmed from a citizen’s complaint of drug dealing on the Par Mar parking lot. Police say they also attempted to serve 20 search warrants at various locations in the East End.
“As a result of this investigation, narcotics and firearms were seized by the Special Enforcement Division,” police said in the release.
According to the city’s complaint for injunction, so far this year the store has been the site of 350 separate calls for emergency service, including disturbances, suspicious activity and drug- and alcohol-related calls. The injunction seeks to prevent the store from selling beer, wine or liquor and to prevent the premises from being used at any time by anyone as a business that sells them.
At the store and nearby rights of way, it’s common to find people loitering, some of whom are “frequently in a state of intoxication,” the city said.
“The East End Par Mar facilitates this situation by selling beer and wine products without requiring the purchaser to present identification proving that they have a valid ID and are over the age of twenty-one, a practice which has been confirmed by the Charleston Police Department,” the complaint says.
In addition, the police department has issued citations or made arrests at least 97 times at the location this year, according to the city.
Recent past incidents at the store include a shooting in the parking lot May 7 involving two people who knew each other and were engaged in a confrontation, the city said.
A police department confidential informant participated in “multiple controlled buys of various illegal drugs,” some of which were inside the store, the injunction says. The department has evidence of at least 20 people involved in the sale of illegal drugs at the store.
The city also alleges at least one employee of the store directly facilitated the sale of illegal drugs and that a manager there “passively allowed the sales to happen.” It was unclear Wednesday afternoon whether the worker and manager were still employed by the store.
In a statement, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she is encouraged by the “significant progress CPD has made to ensure the safety of our community.”
“While this is still an ongoing investigation, this event should serve as a reminder to those peddling poison in our City, you will be caught and arrested,” she said.
Goodwin declined to answer specific questions about the timing of the investigation and the why the city seeks to stop the store from selling alcohol rather than closing it completely. She said the issues are part of the ongoing police investigation.
Neither the Charleston Police Department nor Par Mar responded to requests for comment Wednesday.
Akers has scheduled a hearing on the matter for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7.