MOUNT GAY — The Emergency Medical Services program at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has received continuing accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health and Education Programs (CAAHEP).
This accreditation is in recognition of the program’s “substantial compliance with nationally established accreditation standards” and is recognized through 2025.
Kathy Deskins is Southern’s Emergency Medical Services/Paramedic Science program coordinator.
This program prepares individuals under the remote supervision of physicians to recognize, access and manage medical emergencies.
“We are proud of the continued high quality of our Emergency Medical Services program,” said SWVCTC President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman. “Students learn from a leader in the field, and they learn hands-on how to make a difference in their communities and how to touch lives.”
The accreditation standards are established by CAAHEP, Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoA EMSP), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Ambulance Association (AAA), American College of Cardiology (ACC), American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians (ACOEP), American College of Surgeons (ACS), American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), National Association of State EMS Officials (NASEMSO), National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT), National Association of EMS Physicians (NAEMSP), and the National Association of EMS Educators (NAEMSE).
Southern is currently enrolling students in the Emergency Medical Services/Paramedic Science program for fall 2020. For more information, visit southernwv.edu/programs.