HUNTINGTON — Ambulance agencies in the state will see some relief next month after state entities requested an increase in reimbursement rates.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Bureau for Medical Services said Wednesday they are seeking a state plan amendment to raise reimbursement rates for ground ambulance medical transportation services to 100% of the Medicare geographic prevailing fee.
The geographic adjustment factors are intended to ensure a medical service provider is not over or underpaid as a result of geographic differences in prices of services and items used during the service.
The increase will result in a 10% increase in reimbursement rates for 208 ambulances providers with an estimated additional $11.8 million being distributed through the fiscal year.
“This is important for West Virginia’s Medicaid Program to ensure continued access to essential health care services,” Cindy Beane, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services, said.
If approved, the Bureau for Medical Services anticipates the increase will be effective July 1.
The West Virginia EMS Coalition said the increase is a significant step forward toward stabilizing EMS agencies in the state.
The coalition said between Wednesday’s announcement and the EMS initiative launched last week to recruit and educate EMS personnel, West Virginia is creating a roadmap for other states to follow.
“The Justice administration has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges emergency medical services are facing and has taken unprecedented action to address them. More aid will be needed to strengthen EMS in our most rural communities, but we are confident that solutions will be found based on the growing support that we have received from the Governor and members of the West Virginia Legislature,” the coalition said.
A report previously released by the coalition said EMS agencies have been facing significant challenges for years, with more than 70 agents closing in the last decade.
The report sought expanded reimbursement, stating 62% of insured residents receive health coverage from a government plan such as Medicare, Medicaid and more. The government sponsored insurance typical reimburses significantly below the cost of delivering services, the report said.
