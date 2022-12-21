Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Twilight mining reclamation under the microscope

Pictured is what Coal River Mountain Watch says is land covered by a permit for a Lexington Coal Company surface mine in Boone County in the Twilight mining complex. The Department of Environmental Protection is considering renewing a permit for an area surface mine with a site reclamation violation that has been unabated for over a year.

 Junior Walk | Coal River Mountain Watch courtesy photo

West Virginia environmental health advocates are urging state regulators to reject a prominent area coal company’s application to renew a surface mine permit on which a violation of state reclamation standards has gone unabated over a year longer than the state’s initial deadline.

The Department of Environmental Protection is considering issuing a five-year renewal for a permit for Lexington Coal Company LLC’s Twilight MTR Surface Mine near Twilight, in Boone County.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

