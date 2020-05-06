MADISON — A man from Ethel faces multiple charges after he fell asleep at the wheel of his car and coasted into the road. Later, the arresting officer discovered cash and drugs.
Roger D. Cooper, 40 of Ethel in Logan County was charged with DUI-controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving revoked (third offense), no insurance and improper registration after the April 27 incident.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by Patrolman B.N. Mullins from the Madison Police Department, he observed a black Cavalier in the parking lot of McDonalds on Smoot Avenue roll backward, through the landscaping bushes and then saw that the driver, Roger D. Cooper, was passed out.
As the car was drifting onto Route 85, Mullins attempted to wake up the driver by engaging his lights and sirens before he hit the guardrail.
The driver awoke, and pulled back into the parking lot of McDonalds. While searching Cooper, Mullins reported that he found a clear bag in a pocket that was balled up and tied off. It contained what appeared to be a clear, crystalized substance.
A co-defendant was ordered to the rear of the vehicle and asked to stand at the back of the car while the officer searched the vehicle.
Mullins discovered two separate stacks of cash wrapped in black rubber bands. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Deputy M. Dingess assisted with the search. Cooper admitted to Dingess that he took an orange Xanax before coming to McDonalds for food. While refusing to give a blood draw, Cooper failed to perform field sobriety tests.
Cooper was transported to the Madison Police Department where he passed an intoxometer. The unknown substance weighed 15.5 grams, and approximately $4,000 was recovered.
As deadline, Cooper was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $14,000 bond.