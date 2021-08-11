LOGAN — Evening adult education classes to help people earn a free high school equivalency diploma are offered at the Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College Logan Campus, 2900 Dempsey Branch Road in Mount Gay, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release.
The high school equivalency diploma test (formerly called a GED) is administered each month by Logan County Adult Education. There are five tests to pass: Reading, Writing, Science, Social Studies and Mathematics. Two sessions are required to complete the entire test. Each monthly test is limited to 12 students. The test is free, but test preparation, including a passing score on a practice test, is required. Persons interested need to enroll in Adult Education classes and complete an initial basic learning assessment to begin the process. All initial assessments and preparation classes are free.
For more information, contact Deshawna Carter at 304-896-7350 or deshawna.toler@k12.wv.us.