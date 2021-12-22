CHARLESTON — From behind their wooden desks under a gilded dome, West Virginia’s lawmakers last week heard from people who previously were kept behind bars about the social and economic consequences of mass incarceration in the Mountain State.
Between legislative committee meetings to discuss parole, alternative incarceration and jail infrastructure reforms, a group of formerly incarcerated West Virginians participated in a rally in front of the House of Delegates chamber on Dec. 6. They talked about the struggles of putting their lives back together when it felt like the criminal justice system, state law and, sometimes, even their communities were working against them.
“We all know the system is set up to do certain things,” said Autumn McCraw, with WV Families of Convicted People. “That system is effective in what it is doing, and that is not benefiting Black, brown or poor people. We know the West Virginia Legislature must stop investing millions and millions of dollars into this system. This system discards West Virginians’ lives and tears our families and communities apart.”
McCraw is in long-term recovery from substance abuse disorder and previously was incarcerated in West Virginia.
She and Kenny Matthews, with the WV Recovery Advocacy Project, said legislative support for people and communities who are working to end the cycles of addiction, repetitive incarceration and poverty is the way forward.
Matthews also is in long-term recovery from substance abuse disorder and previously was incarcerated.
“I faced many barriers along the way,” Matthews said. “What I found is, people and connections help make the difference. Without those connections, too many people who are coming out of incarceration — or going into incarceration — are constantly facing struggles they can’t seem to overcome.”
McCraw and Matthews led the rally on behalf of the West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Coalition, a group of West Virginia-based organizations working toward changes in the state’s criminal legal system.
Before the rally, members of the Legislative Joint Judiciary Committee heard suggestions on Dec. 6 on how to alleviate two problems in West Virginia: overcrowding in the state’s regional jails and giving formerly incarcerated people the support they need to return to productive lives and decrease their likelihood of returning to jail.
All of that can happen while maintaining general public safety, said Julie Warren, director of state initiatives for Right on Crime, a criminal justice reform initiative of the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
It’s not clear if all of the human and financial costs of the state’s mass incarceration system have led to a reduction in violent crime or a reduction in recidivism, Jason Huffman, state director for Americans for Prosperity, said during the meeting.
Recidivism refers to when a person already convicted of a crime later commits another crime.
Warren gave lawmakers examples of criminal justice laws passed in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina, which she said had been effective in limiting jail and prison beds for “those who actually pose a threat to public safety” while providing alternative programs for people to avoid jail time for nonviolent crimes.
“None of that really means too much if it didn’t also have a significant impact on public safety,” Warren said. “At the end of the day, you can reduce your prison population. You can take people off of paper and reduce your community supervision population and save a bunch of money, but if you haven’t made your state safer, you have not really been successful.”
Texas passed a law in 2007 that led to the investment of $241 million in restorative programming, instead of $2 billion into building new prisons to accommodate the increase in inmates there, Warren said.
The restorative programming there included things that already have been planted in West Virginia, like drug courts, in-jail and in-prison substance abuse treatment programs, and more substance abuse treatment programs in general.
Since then, Texas has closed 11 adult prison facilities, and parole and probation violations have dropped.
West Virginia has 10 regional jails and 11 adult-incarceration facilities. The regional jails are meant to incarcerate people who haven’t paid bail or haven’t had bail set in a misdemeanor or felony criminal case and those who have been convicted and sentenced for misdemeanor crimes and certain nonviolent felonies.
West Virginia’s correctional centers are for people convicted and sentenced for more serious felonies.
As of Thursday afternoon, 5,073 were incarcerated in the regional jails, which are equipped to house 4,265 people, according to COVID-19 data the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation provided to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Going hand in hand with expanding restorative programs was a proposal to make criminal-record expungement an automatic process, instead of one that requires labor on behalf of formerly incarcerated people and the courts.
Jesse Kelley is the national director of the Clean Slate Initiative, which supports legislation to utilize technology to identify people who are eligible to have their criminal records expunged and begin the work.
Kelley told lawmakers in the joint Judiciary meeting that Clean Slate backs legislation to fit the existing record-keeping system in a given state.
Kelley, Warren and Huffman noted a statistic says 1 in 3 West Virginians has some sort of criminal record.
In West Virginia, a person who is convicted of one misdemeanor crime can file a motion in court to have their record expunged one year after their conviction or the end of their incarceration sentence, whichever is the latest.
Someone convicted of multiple misdemeanors has to wait two years after their conviction or the end of their sentence, and someone convicted of a nonviolent felony has to wait five years before being able to file the motion.
State law requires the convicted person to file the motion. There is no system, or automatic notification, to let someone know if or when they have become eligible to have their record expunged.
“Even a minor record that’s decades old can hinder employment, housing and education,” Kelley told committee members.
Maintaining West Virginia’s prison system costs 40% more than it did in 2010, said Huffman, who has been state director for Americans for Prosperity for five years.
Huffman said this sort of reform was a bipartisan issue for West Virginia because it not only would help the government in terms of resources but would fix a system that perpetuates poverty in the Mountain State.
“It detracts, frankly, from other goals, such as funding genuine priorities, or the ... goal of trying to make government live within its means and hopefully returning some money into the hard working taxpayers pockets,” Huffman said. “The other problem with this though, is that it creates a system of barriers that often proved too difficult for people to overcome, who are genuinely seeking to become a contributing member of society after leaving incarceration.”