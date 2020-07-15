LOGAN — Each of the county’s 12 fire departments were presented with their $20,000 excess levy checks for debt reduction by the Logan County Commission on Wednesday, July 8.
“I am so thankful that I can live in a county where we have these type of individuals — especially these fire people here, they don’t even get paid, most of them,” said Logan County Commission President Danny Godby. “They go out at all times of the night for the benefit of the citizens of Logan County, and before I present these checks, I just want to let you know how gracious you’ve been and how much you’re thought of by this commission.”
Before the checks were presented, Buffalo Creek resident Gerald Slone II called the accountability of the checks into question. Slone has previously questioned the accountability of the fire departments.
“You’re going to give these chiefs and fire departments here 20-some-thousand dollars,” Slone said. “How do you know what debts they’re paying off? My tax money shouldn’t pay for if somebody wants to buy at Pizza Hut, or somebody wants to buy rafts to float up and down this creek. I don’t think my tax money should be … it should be going for the firefighting …”
Slone said he knows the chiefs are not using the money for anything illegal, but feels that the money should be used solely for reducing debts on things like tires, trucks, uniforms and safety equipment.
Godby responded that he has a lot of faith in the county’s fire departments and that he believes they will do the right thing with the money. Slone said the way the language is written in the levy leaves the risk for such spending open.
“I’d like to know what we would do without the levy, what problems would exist within our county,” Godby said. “You can’t defund anything like that that’s so important to the citizens of Logan County. You know, I have seen the quickness of LEASA and the fire people just where I live in Chapmanville — a wreck, just how quickly they get to the scene, and this is nothing compared to what would be to save a life.
“See Danny, I agree with you 100% on that,” Slone replied. “My thing is the abuse. There’s a way to abuse this.”
“I think things in life, there’s a lot of things that are abused and taken for granted, and then there’s a lot that people do that’s good,” Godby said. “It’s hard to isolate it at times.”