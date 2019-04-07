HD Media
CHARLESTON - Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice joined the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History on Friday afternoon to unveil an exhibit marking 100 years of service of the West Virginia State Police.
The artifacts in the exhibit feature 100 years of history of the State Police, and the majority are on loan from the State Police Museum in Institute. The exhibit, located in the State Theater gallery of the Culture Center, will be on display through October.
Blenko Glass Co. also created a 2019 commemorative state trooper glass hat to honor the 100th anniversary. The production of the spring green trooper hat was limited to 100 pieces, signed and numbered with the centennial logo hand-carved into each one.