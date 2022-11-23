Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20221123-log-electrical.jpg
Greg Martin, left, and Jason Shantie of Williamson Shriver Architects provide details on electrical problems at Logan High School during the Logan County Board of Education’s regularly scheduled session Thursday, Nov. 17.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — Logan High School will have to undergo significant upgrades to its electrical system to bring the building up to code, according to the architects hired to replace the school’s HVAC and fire alarm systems.

During the Logan County Board of Education’s regularly-scheduled meeting on Nov. 17, two officials from Williamson Shriver Architects — the firm selected to perform infrastructure projects funded through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERF) — were on hand to provide updates on some of those projects.

