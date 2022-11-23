LOGAN — Logan High School will have to undergo significant upgrades to its electrical system to bring the building up to code, according to the architects hired to replace the school’s HVAC and fire alarm systems.
During the Logan County Board of Education’s regularly-scheduled meeting on Nov. 17, two officials from Williamson Shriver Architects — the firm selected to perform infrastructure projects funded through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERF) — were on hand to provide updates on some of those projects.
After the completion of their initial projects, Williamson Shriver has been retained to replace the HVAC and fire alarm systems at Logan High School.
Jason Shantie, principle, contract administrator and project manager with Williamson Shriver, said that when the firm’s design team reviewed the building, they found the school’s main distribution panel is “pretty much on its last legs” and will need replaced. He said replacement parts for the building’s electrical subpanels cannot be found and as such, will need completely replaced instead.
Additionally, Shantie said the building will need to undergo a complete electrical rewiring to bring it up to code.
“Typically, when we touch something, we have to bring it up to code,” Shantie said. “So, what that entails is that Logan High School is going to have to be completely rewired, all of the subpanels are going to have to be completely replaced, and all the main distribution panels are going to have to be replaced. In order to do that, that’s jacked our cost up.”
Shantie said that the new code requirement for fire alarm systems require CO detectors to be installed. He said that to his knowledge, Logan High School’s current fire alarm system is out of date and cannot be expanded upon, this requiring a complete replacement of the entire system in order to install the CO detectors.
He added that the budget for the entire list of projects now stands at around $8.3-8.4 million, which is $3.5 million over budget. Shantie said the firm is awaiting state approval of the project.
If the firm receives approval for the projects, Shantie said complete design documents will be tentatively submitted to the state Department of Education around the week of Jan. 10, 2023. Construction documents will begin around Jan. 11, with advertising and bidding of the project to happen sometime around the week of March 13 and awarding of the projects during the first of April.
Shantie said the tentative construction schedule is somewhere around October 2024. He said the reason for such a long wait is due to a slow supply chain of HVAC and electrical equipment.
“What we’re being told right now, to get HVAC equipment and to get electrical equipment, it’s going to take somewhere up to 12 to 16 months,” Shantie said. “A lot of work can happen prior to that, but we have to wait until sometime around when we can get that.”
Shantie said that if the equipment does not come in during the summer of 2024, alternative arrangements will have to be made for Logan High School students while the work is completed.
“Hopefully we can get that the summer of ’24 so we can do that work over the summer,” Shantie said, “but, if that stuff does not come in until, say, after summer, then we’ll have to address that at that point, which, it will require a building shut down for a month to make that change.”
Williamson Shriver’s initial projects, which they are currently working on, are HVAC system replacements at Chapmanville Primary, Chapmanville Middle, and Logan Middle. The firm is also performing the roofing replacement projects at Logan Middle and Chapmanville Primary.
Williamson Shriver has also been retained for a project to convert the current library spaces inside the county’s three high schools into STEM facilities. Greg Martin, principle and project architect for Williamson Shriver, said the firm is looking at ways to encapsulate hazardous materials inside Logan High and Man High if and when those spaces are converted.
Martin added that they expect to encounter similar issues with the electrical system at Man High School as those discovered at Logan. Both Logan High and Man High were built on the same basic blueprint and both opened during the 1957-1958 school year.
Shantie said the STEM project has currently been stalled in light of Logan High’s electrical issues, and he said the firm is awaiting direction on how the county intends to move forward.
Logan County Schools Interim Superintendent Jeff Huffman said the county still intends to go forward with the conversion of the libraries into STEM facilities.
“I don’t want anyone in the room to think — whether it be the board or any of our guests or anyone that may be listening — it’s certainly not something that we’re looking to stop on with regard to the library updates and renovations,” Huffman said, “but what we are doing is taking a step back for the moment so that we can work through this process, identifying the available funds to combine with the ESSERF funds on the project at Logan High School. That is a priority right now and we certainly do not want to continue down a path with trying to replace HVAC units that electrical systems can’t support and that we cannot do anything else with, potentially, in the future until we do that.”