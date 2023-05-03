Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20230505-nurse-lrmc.jpg
Buy Now

Tobie Porter, RN of Logan Regional Medical Center was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in April.

 Courtesy of Logan

Regional Medical Center

LOGAN — Tobie Porter, RN of Logan Regional Medical Center was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in April.

This prestigious award is given to nurses who demonstrate exceptional patient care and compassion. Awarded to nurses at LRMC throughout the year, the DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Recommended for you