By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
HD Media
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is seeking six more years atop her perch as West Virginia's ranking Republican lawmaker.
Aiming to curb health care costs, build a wall along the southern U.S. border, and create and maintain employment opportunities to anchor young people in West Virginia, Capito said she has amplified the state's voice on the national stage and will continue to do so.
"I think I've shown myself to be listening to my constituents - my fellow West Virginians - to things that are important to them: jobs, the opioid crisis, broadband, infrastructure," she said. "I'm placed well in my committees to be effective. I've been able to reshape the appropriations process, as much as you can without earmarks, to favor some of the projects we have in West Virginia."
Capito has served in Congress since winning a seat in the House of Representatives in 2000 and becoming the state's first female U.S. Senator in 2014. She sits on the Committee on Appropriations, among the most powerful of any congressional committee.
In an interview at Books and Brews, a new restaurant on Charleston's West Side, Capito ranged in topic from the Affordable Care Act, to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the conduct of President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign, to her case for the need for a wall on the Mexico-U.S. border.
Perhaps more than any other policy point, health care drove the 2018 midterm elections - to the demise of a wide swath of House Republicans. Capito said while she thought the notion of removing protections for people with preexisting conditions was a "political tool" for campaign season and not a real threat, insurance companies should be required to cover the population and not charge it higher rates than those offered to healthy people.
Prohibiting insurance providers from hiking prices on those with preexisting conditions was a central canon of the ACA.
"Who needs health care? People with preexisting conditions," she said.
Capito has voted repeatedly to repeal the ACA, including in 2017 when a 2 a.m. 51-49 vote in the Senate spared the 2010 legislation from death.
The law, which expanded Medicaid to cover an additional 159,000 West Virginians, is now under siege from a lawsuit after a federal judge deemed the law to be unconstitutional after it was weakened by a tax reform package Congress passed in 2018.
Under Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice has filed a brief supporting the court's decision.
While Congress has drifted away from ACA repeal efforts, Capito said she has other ideas to curb skyrocketing insurance and health care costs.
One would be federal intervention on drug prices, possibly through Congress cutting out middlemen in the supply chain like pharmacy benefit managers. Another idea would be supporting legislation that allows insurance providers to sell plans over state lines to increase market competition.
As chairwoman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Capito oversees the federal funding of different immigration and border control authorities. She's for the wall, and she supports Trump's declaration of a national emergency to pay for it given Congress' refusal.
"Last month, we had 103,000 come across illegally; 58,000 of those were families from Honduras, Guatemala. All except for 9,000 came from not at the ports of entry," she said. "In other words, they came from the non-wall."
Given a divided Congress and a president whose bombastic tendencies often get in the way of his policy aims, she said it would likely take a comprehensive immigration package to find solutions for things like those granted citizenship through DACA. While she said that's unlikely in the next 18 months, she outlined a potential compromise.
"We've got undocumented children, the DACA population, that could be a bargaining chip, people that were brought here when they were 3 years old," she said. "Combine that with the security issues, which are two things: the barriers and the wall that the president talks about, but also the detection of drugs and a better way to process people as they come through the points of entry."
Top of the ticket
Capito's reserved nature (or "quiet leadership" according to a recent endorsement) stands in sharp contrast with some of the Republicans appearing above and below her on the primary ballot.
"I think the president's style of governing and personality is big, and New York, and at times over the top," she said. "I've said, if [he] would stop tweeting it would be a lot easier to manage, because I've got to answer for it, and I'd rather talk about the opioid issue and what we're doing with that. I'd rather stay on the substantive issues, but it's become a personality game."
Gov. Jim Justice and Capito have a good working relationship, although she said he's "definitely having a tough time" when it comes to the DOJ issuing a subpoena to the state seeking communications with Justice, his family and his private businesses.
While Capito distances herself from Justice in different ways ("I think that the governor needs to pay his tax bills," she said), she taps the brakes on Trump.
Sure, she doesn't like the ever increasing list of former chiefs of staff and cabinet secretaries, but she said she's "not going to tell the president how to be president."
She said despite all the "saber rattling," Trump never fired Mueller as the latter investigated the president. She said she didn't know the report states Trump instructed White House Counsel Donald McGahn to fire Mueller, who refused. Instead, she emphasizes that Mueller was never fired, Trump's effort aside.
"I think the president has been exonerated and we need to move on," she said. "I think when you pull the rug back, does the conduct match up with something I would do? Probably not."
Her competition in 2020 remains non-existent as her shadow stands tall in West Virginia Republican politics. In 2014, she walloped then-Secretary of State Natalie Tennant by almost 28 points, winning all 55 counties.
Meanwhile, her campaign has $1.2 million in its coffers, having raised about $639,000 last quarter. As for why she deserves another term, she points to her last six years.
"I've been working on broadband increase, I've been working on jobs and economy, the tax bill we passed I think ended up raising wages and increasing jobs in West Virginia," she said. "I want to build on that."