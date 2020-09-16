LOGAN — Several facility projects are progressing in the Logan County school system.
Logan County Schools Director of Operational Support Mark Adkins provided updates on the county’s ongoing facility projects to members of the Logan County Board of Education during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The first facility improvement project Adkins outlined were the gym floors inside the county’s three middle schools. He said Cincinnati Flooring has completed the most of the sanding of the gym floor inside Chapmanville Middle School and once that is complete, they will head to Man Middle. The company also has a group at Logan Middle’s gym, who Adkins said told him is “in bad need of being refinished.”
“I think once they’re finished, we’re going to have beautiful gym floors and beautiful basketball courts,” Adkins said.
Adkins outlined the long-awaited scoreboard project at Man High School’s George A. Queen Memorial Field. The new scoreboard was delivered Friday, Sept. 4 and installed on the field on Thursday, Sept. 10, replacing the decades-old scoreboard that had been heavily damaged by wind.
At Logan Elementary, quotes are being obtained for updating the school’s fire alarm system. Adkins said figures have not been provided yet, but two companies have been contacted for possible bids.
Equipment has been delivered for Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) to install power for buildings at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium. Adkins said that project was set to begin the same week he made the presentation. Temporary power has been installed to provide lighting during practice.
Bids for the installation of new kitchen equipment at Chapmanville Primary School and Verdunville Elementary are being sent out. Adkins said the quotes for those projects will be available soon.
The appraisal on the old Crooked Creek Grade School was expected to be complete as of Sept. 9, Adkins said.
