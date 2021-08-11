GILBERT — Facing Hunger Foodbank, out of Huntington, will continue the senior box service previously provided by Miracle Island in Verner, West Virginia. Starting Monday, Aug. 16, a monthly distribution will take place at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center in Gilbert. The distribution will occur on the third Monday of each month.
This program consists of a 35-pound box of shelf-stable food that is free to seniors age 60 and over. Participants will also receive a one-pound block of refrigerated cheese.
Seniors who previously received their boxes from Miracle Island are now welcome to pick them up at these distributions. Any new senior who is interested in participating may also come or can call Sammy Powers at Facing Hunger Foodbank for more information at 304-523-6029 ext. 46.