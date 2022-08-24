Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PEACH CREEK — The Facing Hunger Foodbank held a listening session Monday evening at the Logan County Resource Center with the goal of gathering input for a White House conference on hunger and food insecurity next month.

The session was held as part of an initiative by Feeding America called Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together. Hosting the event was Cyndi Kirkhart, CEO of the Facing Hunger Foodbank.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you