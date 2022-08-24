PEACH CREEK — The Facing Hunger Foodbank held a listening session Monday evening at the Logan County Resource Center with the goal of gathering input for a White House conference on hunger and food insecurity next month.
The session was held as part of an initiative by Feeding America called Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together. Hosting the event was Cyndi Kirkhart, CEO of the Facing Hunger Foodbank.
Kirkhart said the session was part of a five-year strategic plan on how Facing Hunger can better serve the area. The Logan County Resource Center, located at the old 84 Lumber at Peach Creek, is home to the Hungry Lambs Food Initiative, which works with Facing Hunger.
Kirkhart later handed out questionnaires, explaining they will be sent to the White House next month for a recent goal plan to end hunger by 2030. The questionnaire asked several questions about how they feel in life right now, how stable they feel, what solutions they feel would help individuals be better able to put food on the table, what factors are the root causes of hunger and poverty and more.
Kirkhart said West Virginia is facing up to a 75% cut in surplus food received from the USDA’s trade mitigation program, which saw a massive boom in 2020 during the pandemic.
“The only way we’re going to overcome that kind of cut would be to purchase what we didn’t receive,” Kirkhart said.
Since Kirkhart started with Facing Hunger in 2014, she said the organization has grown from a staff of 14, three trucks and a budget of $600,000 to a staff of 42 and a fleet of trucks. Despite that, she said the food bank is still not able to provide enough to those who need it.
Kirkhart said the food bank distributed 11 million pounds of food in 2019. That figure rose to almost 17 million in 2020. She said the food bank spent even more money in 2021, and they expect to spend up to $3 million in 2022 on food.
“That’s because we’re having some real challenges with USDA,” Kirkhart said, citing increased costs of fuel and other expenses. She said the food bank makes at least 20 county runs per month.
Facing Hunger has 252 food pantries, which includes recovery centers, day cares, church pantries, soup kitchens and other institutions. The only other food bank in West Virginia is the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway. It operates about 425 food pantries.
“Realistically, we’re under 700 pantries to cover the entire state,” Kirkhart said, “and in 2018, the West Virginia was 1.8 million population, and we were serving about 300,000 people between the two food banks. Facing Hunger — even though we’re only serving 12 counties — we were serving 48% of the people in need, so out of that 300,000, we were at about 175,000 people. Mountaineer, that has 43 counties, had the remainder. So, what we know is, the southern coalfields are very population dense.”
Kirkhart said those statistics led the food banks to meet with Gov. Jim Justice, who awarded $1 million to each of them in 2019. That money was used to provide new infrastructure to the pantries. Additionally, the Justice administration gave $5,000 to each food pantry last year, which was also used for infrastructure. The Hungry Lambs Food Initiative, which is located on the Logan County Resource Property, purchased a battery-powered pallet jack with that money.
“We’re not going to get into politics, I promise, but Jim Justice is the first governor that ever directed funding to the food banks and certainly the first governor to ever direct money to agency pantries,” Kirkhart said.
“I believe — and until I’m proven wrong, I’m just going to hold on to this — if we have children that are well-fed, that are well cared for, we’ll have children that are better educated, and they’re going to do more in their lives.”
Kirkhart asked what some of the biggest issues in the area, and attendees cited the drug problem, the number of grandparents raising children, transportation, lack of adequate childcare and lack of good-paying jobs.
Michelle Akers, who is the director of the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center, said that 71% of children in Logan County are being raised by grandparents. Kirkhart said the organization needs to begin doing home delivery of food boxes, recalling a story about disabled Chapmanville-area grandparents raising a 2-year-old who were unable to visit a distribution center.
The late Priscella Cline Smith, who operated the Miracle Island Food Pantry in the Bruno area along W.Va. 80 between Man and Gilbert, was repeatedly lauded for her efforts during the discussion. Candaice Sowers said many people have been left in the dark since Miracle Island closed after Cline Smith’s death in April 2021.
Sowers, an EMT and firefighter by trade, said income inequality is an issue in the area, noting that having a degree or certification in a skill doesn’t guarantee a high-paying job.
“Go ask any of the EMTs and paramedics that have the same two-year degree as an RN what they make,” Sowers said. “They are trained in different things that RNs never see, that they never get trained on, but they don’t even make a quarter of what an RN makes. EMTs right now range from $8.75 to $11.75 per hour. Paramedics down here? You’re lucky if you start out at $13, and that’s with a two-year certification and licensing.
“Why should we want to stay in our field when I can work in the deli at Walmart and make better pay?” Sowers said.
Crooked Creek resident Bridgette Lesher said the area is lacking in adequate childcare for parents who work. She said the issue was especially bad during the pandemic when children were home for virtual schooling. She quit her job at the time.
The session came to an end after around an hour and a half.
During the discussion, Kirkhart also showed photos of and detailed a new food distribution warehouse being constructed in the Maher area of Mingo County on U.S. 52 near Naugatuck. Kirkhart said the warehouse should be open by the end of the year.
According to statistics provided by Facing Hunger, Logan County currently has 6,490 residents in need of help with food. Lincoln County has 3,390 residents, while Mingo County has 5,350. That number rises to 6,050 in Wayne County and 13,820 in Cabell County.