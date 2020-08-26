LOGAN — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to all sorts of new ways of celebrating events like weddings, graduations and birthdays.
On Sunday, Aug. 16, family and friends lined up in parade fashion in the McDonald’s parking lot to drive to Midelburg Island in Logan to celebrate the birthday of Ezekiel Bryant, who turned 3 on Aug. 18. “Zeke” was treated to a party where gifts, cake and birthday wishes were given in a drive-through style.
“I wanted a social-distancing birthday party for mainly my grandparents, the ones with not the best immune systems, maybe, and with just everything going on, I thought it would be better to do a drive-through party parade,” said Ezekiel’s mother, Hannah Adkins.
The parade was given a police escort by Logan County Deputy Gage Harvey. Zeke was also treated to a fire engine from the Cora Volunteer Fire Department, which Adkins said she contacted.
“He’s really into firetrucks, so I got a hold of the Cora Fire Department and asked them if they could be here, and they was happy to be here,” Adkins said. “It turned out great. I was worried nobody was going to come because, you know, I’ve never had a parade birthday. It’s kind of, just, unique, but I’m glad everybody showed up.”
The only minor downside, she said, was the temperature outside. “I’m just not happy that it’s so hot out today,” Adkins said.