WILLIAMSON - The mother of a 16-year-old teenager from Williamson is concerned about her son's whereabouts.
Tara Chafin said her son Jason Alan Marcum, a student at Mingo Central High School, was last seen Friday, May 31.
Marcum is 5-foot-7, weighs about 175 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.
Chafin said she has reported her son missing to local law enforcement agencies in West Virginia and Kentucky. She said he has family in the Williamson and Fort Gay communities of W.Va. and in Louisa, Ky.
"This isn't like my son," Chafin said.
His last known location was thought to be in Romney, W.Va.
If anyone has information, contact his mother at 606-625-9970 or any local law enforcement agency.