LOGAN — A Logan County family has decided to seek legal action after they say their child was injured on a carnival ride at the West Virginia Freedom Festival in Logan earlier this month.
Gabby McNeely says that her 6-year-old son was injured after a ride called the Dragon Wagon malfunctioned. Social media videos online from the day of the accident appear to show the ride, which is a miniature coaster resembling a dragon, derail and come to a sudden stop, which caused McNeely’s son to hit his head and face on the back of the car in front of him.
No serious injuries were reported from the accident.
The carnival rides at the festival are owned and operated by Gambill Amusements, a company based in Buckhannon, W.Va. Shane Turner, the owner of the company, told media outlets WOWK and WSAZ that a certified inspector checked the ride following the incident, and it was allowed to reopen about a half hour later after a replacement part was found to repair the ride.
Turner also said that Gambill Amusements holds a high track record for safety. He said the rides are inspected every day and that the company works with state inspectors on a regular basis.
“We have one of the best safety records in the United States, according to the OABA, the Outdoor Amusement Business Association,” Turner said.
The McNeely family hired Charleston-based Cary Law Office, PLLC, to represent their case.