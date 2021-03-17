LOGAN — Logan County Board of Education President Jeremy Farley wants to assure the public that board members and central office administration have no plans to consolidate any schools in the county, but says that legislation proposed by lawmakers at the state level could force such actions.
During board member comments at the LCBOE’s regular session on Feb. 23, Farley had some harsh words for comments made by some lawmakers in the West Virginia State Legislature regarding public education. Reflecting back on his own graduation from the Logan County school system 20 years ago in 2001, Farley said he feels the education he received helped him achieve further.
“I feel that lots of the things that have been said in the Legislature, or not been said, about public education is very unfair to public education,” Farley said. “My education in Logan County Schools prepared me to go on and graduate cum laude from Marshall University and to finish my master’s in public administration from West Virginia University, and I felt like I got a very good education, and I think the kids in our school system today — while times have changed — I think that our teachers work very hard to provide a world-class education, and I think we continue to provide a world-class education through Logan County Schools.”
Farley added that Logan County Schools has trained “some of the best” doctors, lawyers, welders and so on, but most have had to move away due to lack of opportunities, not lack of good education.
“Our biggest issue is not public education in West Virginia,” Farley said. “It’s a lack of opportunity for that we train and do a good job of training, and I wish the Legislature would work on that because I think that is where focus needs to be is putting our kids to work and giving them opportunities once they leave this public education, because that’s what’s going to make public education better.”
Farley said some of the school-choice measures that have been proposed by state lawmakers would take money away from the public school system, since state funding is based on enrollment numbers. That could ultimately lead to school officials across the state closing and consolidating schools as a result, he added.
Two weeks after those comments, during the LCBOE’s recent regular session Tuesday, March 9, Farley clarified that no school closures or consolidations have been discussed or are currently being considered in Logan County.
“To go back and clarify those statements that I made about the legislative bills that could potentially harm public education, I’ve heard things that I mentioned specific schools,” Farley said. “I did not mention any specific schools or anything like that, but what I said was, if some of those bills become law — signed by the governor, passed by the Legislature, and put into effect — that there is the potential for changes to public education across West Virginia and specifically, Logan County.
“We are funded on a per-pupil basis,” Farley continued, “and any time there is a cut to public funding, there is the need to look at position cuts within the system and potential school closures or consolidations, and I hope that never happens, but we have to be realistic, and if these things become law and students leave the public school system and we become defunded by default, then changes will take place, and again, I’ve heard rumors that we’ve targeted specific schools and that we’re looking at specific changes. This board has not discussed that, and this board is not making those decisions.”