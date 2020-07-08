LOGAN — During a special statutory meeting of the Logan County Board of Education on Monday, Jeremy Farley was selected to be the board’s president and Dr. Pat Joe White will remain vice president.
Farley was selected as president after being nominated by board member Barry Mullins, which was seconded by White and approved by the other members. The board then voted to keep White as vice president, a position he has held since April 2019.
Farley replaces Debbie Mendez, who had been serving as the board’s president since January 2019 after she ascended to the position following Paul Hardesty’s resignation to accept a seat in the West Virginia State Senate. A Chapmanville resident and native, Farley has served on the LCBOE since 2016.
During the meeting, board members approved keeping the regular meeting times the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the board meeting room at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center through 2022. However, for the time being, all board meetings are currently being conducted at the Logan County Schools Central Administrative Office at 250 Holly Ave. in Logan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
White was also designated as the board member to service as a representative on the Mountain State Education Services Cooperative Governing Council, and Farley was designated as the board member to serve as a representative to the West Virginia University Extension Service.