LOGAN — The Logan County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the listing of divorces finalized in the month of February 2020.
Ronnie Lee Tomblin, 39, and Amanda Michelle Tomblin (Smith), 39
Brandi Greene (Toler), 35, and Corey Greene, 32
Gabrielle Alexandria McNeely (Frye), 23, and Charles Allen Grimmette, 23
Mark Stephen White, 62, and Kimberly Dawn White (Runyon), 52
April Marie Isaacs (Kennedy), 38, and Darrell Ray Isaacs III, 39
Jody Allen Ellis, 27, and Brittany Leanne Ellis (Dingess), 26
Amelia Ann Deskins (Dees), 26, and Jason Michael Farley, 26
Katrina Jamie Williams (Walker), 35, and Kenneth Ray Walker II, 36
Brian Edward Anderson, 45, and Cora Rebecca Anderson (Walls), 39
Mariah Paige Compton (Stacy), 28, and Kevin Bradley Compton, 34
Julie Ann Gibson (Brumfield), 35, and Kevin Don Gibson, 43