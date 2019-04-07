Logan Banner

LOGAN - The Logan County Clerk's Office has released the list of marriage licenses issued during the month of February:

Charles Thomas Miller Jr., 60, of Man, and Carolyn Sue Looney, 67, of Kistler

Austin Scott Kirk, 22, of Holden, and Honorah Cheyenne Tomblin, 22, of Holden

Eric Todd Allen, 36, of Man, and Kellie Jo Harvey, 23, of Man

Billy Joe Hager II, 20, of Henlawson, and Destiny Shalon Yowler, 16, of Man

Kristopher Kyle Dotson, 25, of Mallory, and Keasha Hope Browning, 26, of Mallory

Rickey Christian, 57, of Gilbert, and Shelia K. Bragg, 60, of Verdunville

Daniel Ray Craddock, 41, of Verdunville, and Nancy Rachelle Tomblin, 41, of Verdunville

Earl Lee Cook Jr., 45, of Omar, and Emily Eden Stacy, 25, of Omar

Michael Ray Hill, 59, of Whitman, and Patty Sue Hill, 55, of Whitman

Archie Hash, 46, of Rockview, and Donnetta Lynn Cook, 45, of Cyclone

Keith Edward Browning, 27, of Delbarton, and Crystal Ann Davis, 31, of Delbarton

Patrick Stephen Trent, 31, of Gilbert, and Sarah Nicole Sparks, 31, of Gilbert

Leslie Dale Bradford, 46, of Omar, and Brandy Michelle Bradford, 45, of Omar

Jeremy Neil Vance, 34, of Chapmanville, and Heather Marie Nagy, 25, of Chapmanville

Brad Allen Spurlock, 45, of Breeden Creek, and Merna Frances Justice, 56, of Logan

Jason Mathew Hinkle, 22, of Lyburn, and Brionna Mikelle Toler, 20, of Bruno

Joshua James Lester, 25, of Iaeger, and Allison Michelle Hendricks, 19, of Iaeger

Ronnie Lee Hosier, 23, of Accoville, and Amber Leeann Wright, 19, of Accoville

Charles Woodrow Frye Jr., 42, of Lake, and Tawnya Nichole Backus, 37, of Lake

Beau Edmund Lampron, 40, of Jackson, North Carolina, and Heather Louise Workman, 43, of Chapmanville

Justin Lynn Watson, 21, of Chapmanville, and Jazmine Dawn Adams, 18, of Big Creek

Gary Ray Farmer, 38, of Chapmanville, and Wanelda Antonia Hensley, 41, of Chapmanville

Rodney Dale Garrett, 30, of Chapmanville, and Kellsie Ann Halstead, 23, of Chapmanville

Divorces

Logan County Circuit Clerk Mark McGrew recently released finalized divorces for February:

Jimmy Dwayne Elkins, 40, and Barbara Ann Elkins (Hamilton), 32

Iva Danielle Adams (Porter), 27, and Derek Keith Adams, 29

Patrick Henry White, 65, and Debra Diana White (Bragg), 63

Jerrica Nichole Adkins (Adams) and Christopher Lee Adkins, 32

Lisa Sue Hall, 41, and Steven Joseph Hall, 41

Samantha A. Nelson (Trent), 45, and Daniel Joseph Nelson, 42

Alexandria Teena Triplett (Goodman), 26, and William Hamilton Triplett, 30

Kara Rena Boring (Vannatter), 27, and Paul Thurman Boring III, 24

Natasha Copley (Vernatter), 31, and William Copley, 30

Tiffanie Marie Hendricks (Damron), 30, and Kenneth Cody Hendricks, 26

Taylor Gaynell Hepler (Carter), 24, and Ryan Preston Hepler, 26

Joseph Boyd Cavins, 41, and Andrea Denene Cavins (Wiley), 38

Angela Michelle Butcher (Tomblin), 37, and Michael Lenn Butcher, 44

