Logan Banner
LOGAN - The Logan County Clerk's Office has released the list of marriage licenses issued during the month of February:
Charles Thomas Miller Jr., 60, of Man, and Carolyn Sue Looney, 67, of Kistler
Austin Scott Kirk, 22, of Holden, and Honorah Cheyenne Tomblin, 22, of Holden
Eric Todd Allen, 36, of Man, and Kellie Jo Harvey, 23, of Man
Billy Joe Hager II, 20, of Henlawson, and Destiny Shalon Yowler, 16, of Man
Kristopher Kyle Dotson, 25, of Mallory, and Keasha Hope Browning, 26, of Mallory
Rickey Christian, 57, of Gilbert, and Shelia K. Bragg, 60, of Verdunville
Daniel Ray Craddock, 41, of Verdunville, and Nancy Rachelle Tomblin, 41, of Verdunville
Earl Lee Cook Jr., 45, of Omar, and Emily Eden Stacy, 25, of Omar
Michael Ray Hill, 59, of Whitman, and Patty Sue Hill, 55, of Whitman
Archie Hash, 46, of Rockview, and Donnetta Lynn Cook, 45, of Cyclone
Keith Edward Browning, 27, of Delbarton, and Crystal Ann Davis, 31, of Delbarton
Patrick Stephen Trent, 31, of Gilbert, and Sarah Nicole Sparks, 31, of Gilbert
Leslie Dale Bradford, 46, of Omar, and Brandy Michelle Bradford, 45, of Omar
Jeremy Neil Vance, 34, of Chapmanville, and Heather Marie Nagy, 25, of Chapmanville
Brad Allen Spurlock, 45, of Breeden Creek, and Merna Frances Justice, 56, of Logan
Jason Mathew Hinkle, 22, of Lyburn, and Brionna Mikelle Toler, 20, of Bruno
Joshua James Lester, 25, of Iaeger, and Allison Michelle Hendricks, 19, of Iaeger
Ronnie Lee Hosier, 23, of Accoville, and Amber Leeann Wright, 19, of Accoville
Charles Woodrow Frye Jr., 42, of Lake, and Tawnya Nichole Backus, 37, of Lake
Beau Edmund Lampron, 40, of Jackson, North Carolina, and Heather Louise Workman, 43, of Chapmanville
Justin Lynn Watson, 21, of Chapmanville, and Jazmine Dawn Adams, 18, of Big Creek
Gary Ray Farmer, 38, of Chapmanville, and Wanelda Antonia Hensley, 41, of Chapmanville
Rodney Dale Garrett, 30, of Chapmanville, and Kellsie Ann Halstead, 23, of Chapmanville
Divorces
Logan County Circuit Clerk Mark McGrew recently released finalized divorces for February:
Jimmy Dwayne Elkins, 40, and Barbara Ann Elkins (Hamilton), 32
Iva Danielle Adams (Porter), 27, and Derek Keith Adams, 29
Patrick Henry White, 65, and Debra Diana White (Bragg), 63
Jerrica Nichole Adkins (Adams) and Christopher Lee Adkins, 32
Lisa Sue Hall, 41, and Steven Joseph Hall, 41
Samantha A. Nelson (Trent), 45, and Daniel Joseph Nelson, 42
Alexandria Teena Triplett (Goodman), 26, and William Hamilton Triplett, 30
Kara Rena Boring (Vannatter), 27, and Paul Thurman Boring III, 24
Natasha Copley (Vernatter), 31, and William Copley, 30
Tiffanie Marie Hendricks (Damron), 30, and Kenneth Cody Hendricks, 26
Taylor Gaynell Hepler (Carter), 24, and Ryan Preston Hepler, 26
Joseph Boyd Cavins, 41, and Andrea Denene Cavins (Wiley), 38
Angela Michelle Butcher (Tomblin), 37, and Michael Lenn Butcher, 44