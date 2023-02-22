Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature novelists Neema Avashia and Bob Lane Bragg, both of whom have Mountain State roots.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St., downtown Huntington.

