The John Amos power plant (pictured) in Putnam County and the Mountaineer plant in Mason County are coal-fired plants.

CHARLESTON — Coal still keeps the lights on in West Virginia amid a dim picture for the state’s energy customers.

Data recently released by the federal Energy Information Administration show that West Virginia’s share of electricity coming from coal-fired generation, 91%, was 16 percentage points more than the next-highest state in 2021.

