Harrison the highest

FirstEnergy’s Harrison Power Station in Harrison County had the highest emissions of chemicals covered in a federal toxic chemical reporting inventory in 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

 Courtesy of FirstEnergy

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released data showing the release of toxic chemicals tracked by a federal program in West Virginia increased over 3% from 2020 to 2021.

Releases to the environment of chemicals covered by the EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory increased 3.3% to over 24.3 million in 2021, according to data released by the EPA last week.

