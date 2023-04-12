FirstEnergy’s Harrison Power Station in Harrison County had the highest emissions of chemicals covered in a federal toxic chemical reporting inventory in 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released data showing the release of toxic chemicals tracked by a federal program in West Virginia increased over 3% from 2020 to 2021.
Releases to the environment of chemicals covered by the EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory increased 3.3% to over 24.3 million in 2021, according to data released by the EPA last week.
A release of a chemical means that it is emitted to the air or water, placed in some type of land disposal, or transferred offsite for disposal or release.
Just under half, or 48%, of total releases were emitted to air, of which nearly three-quarters consisted of sulfuric acid. Just over a third, or 34%, of total releases were emitted to land, with 12% transferred offsite for disposal or release, per EPA data reported by industrial facilities.
The five highest-emitting facilities in West Virginia in 2021 all were coal-fired plants, led by far by the FirstEnergy-controlled Harrison Power Station in Harrison County.
The Harrison Power Station had more than 7 million pounds of total releases, including more than 5 million pounds released to air. The next two highest-emitting facilities were the American Electric Power-controlled John Amos Plant in Putnam County (3.54 million pounds, a plurality disposed offsite) and the Pleasants and Willow Island power stations (2.4 million pounds, most emitted to land).
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have proposed a $36 million rate increase to support them keeping the soon-to-shutter, four-plus-decade-old Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison recalled in their filing that Energy Harbor transferred the plant to Energy Transition and Environmental Management, a company that acquires retired power plants and landfills, in December 2022, to demolish the plant. Energy Harbor leased the plant back from Energy Transition and Environmental Management through May 31, the utilities noted.
A quarter of all releases in the EPA’s Mid-Atlantic region — Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and tribal nations — came from the electric utility sector in 2021. The Mid-Atlantic region’s total emissions increased 1.5% from 2020 to 2021, lower than West Virginia’s increase.
More than 21,000 facilities submitted reports on 531 chemicals requiring Toxics Release Inventory reporting. West Virginia had 163 facilities report — 0.77% of all facilities nationwide — that reported over 2% of the nation’s releases to air.
The EPA on Thursday announced a proposed rule that would update regulations applying to chemical plants. The agency predicted the proposal would slash the number of people with elevated cancer risk by 96% in communities surrounding chemical plants, with an emphasis on reducing cancer-linked chemicals ethylene oxide and chloroprene.
