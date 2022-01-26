CHARLESTON — Large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana were found on a man under the influence in Chapmanville, police say.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, two officers from the Chapmanville Police responded to the Mina’s Mexican Grill restaurant in Chapmanville after a 911 call stated that two people inside a gray GMC Terrain appeared to be impaired. Another 911 call stated that a male occupant of the vehicle had gotten out at the nearby LB&T bank and the other occupant took off in the vehicle down W.Va. 10 toward Gino’s.
Police say they located Jacob Allen Adkins, 36, of Charleston, “stumbling and swaying” on the sidewalk of the LB&T bank. When asked by police if he had taken any illegal substances, Adkins stated that he had taken some heroin an hour before. Police say Adkins also revealed that he had some heroin in his pants pocket.
Police located a large clear baggy with multiple clear individually packaged baggies inside of it containing brown powdery-like substances believed to be heroin, white powdery-like substances believed to be fentanyl and white crystal-like substances believed to be methamphetamine, weighing approximately 27.64 grams.
Police then asked Adkins if he was selling the controlled substances, to which he responded that he sold some of the “dope” to a male subject.
Police then received a tip that Adkins’ vehicle was located at Premium Towing in Chapmanville and the female driver, whom Adkins said was his wife, had stepped out of it. Police then responded to Premium Towing and located Brittani Joelle Adkins, 27, who police say also appeared to be under the influence.
Upon gaining verbal consent to search the vehicle, police located a clear plastic baggy containing suspected marijuana, weighing approximately 21.57 grams, in Brittani Joelle Adkins’ purse. Brittani Joelle Adkins’ stated that she was just the driver to the selling of the illegal substances.
Both were arrested and transported to the Chapmanville Police Department for further questioning and processing. While at the CPD, police placed the brown powdery-like substance through a field test for fentanyl, which yielded a positive result. Both the brown and white powdery-like substance, as well as the white crystal-like substance, are being sent to the West Virginia State Forensic Laboratory for further testing.
Jacob Allen Adkins has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl, three counts of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Brittani Joelle Adkins has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance, and possession.
Jacob Allen Adkins was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Dwight Williamson on a $100,000 surety/cash bond. No bond information is yet available for Brittani Joelle Adkins.