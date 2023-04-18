Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Burgess.jpg
Buy Now

William Burgess

 Courtesy of the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority

CHAPMANVILLE — Two men were arrested on charges of malicious wounding after police say they got into a fight at an apartment complex in Chapmanville.

According to two separate criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Patrolman M.A. Honeycutt of the Chapmanville Police Department responded to Tomblin Drive in town for a fight in progress. When Honeycutt arrived, he was advised that Timothy Whitt, 27, of Chapmanville had went inside his apartment and that his neighbor, William Burgess, 37, had fled.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you