CHAPMANVILLE — Two men were arrested on charges of malicious wounding after police say they got into a fight at an apartment complex in Chapmanville.
According to two separate criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Patrolman M.A. Honeycutt of the Chapmanville Police Department responded to Tomblin Drive in town for a fight in progress. When Honeycutt arrived, he was advised that Timothy Whitt, 27, of Chapmanville had went inside his apartment and that his neighbor, William Burgess, 37, had fled.
Honeycutt spoke with Whitt and while doing so, Honeycutt writes in the complaint that he saw a glass vase busted in front of the door of the apartment.
According to the complaint, Whitt advised Honeycutt that Burgess had thrown a bottle at him and struck his left hand, causing a laceration in his hand.
While speaking with Whitt, Burgess then ran out behind the apartments and Honeycutt went after him. Burgess stopped running and stated to Honeycutt that he was coming home from work when Whitt came outside trying to cause a fight, striking him with a stick on his left arm causing a bruise.
Both men were placed under arrest and transported to Southwestern Regional Jail on charges of malicious wounding. Both were arraigned on 10% surety bonds of $5,000, and both have posted bail as of press time.