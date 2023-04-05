Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Incoming and potential Marshall University students and their guests visited Marshall’s main Huntington campus on Saturday to attend the final Green and White Day of the spring semester.

The Green and White Day on Saturday had a projected attendance of 1,300 people, said Johnny Jones, an enrollment counselor with the Office of Recruitment at Marshall. This figure was mostly comprised of incoming Marshall freshman or high school seniors who are still making the decision about where they will be heading next, but the event was also open to high school students in their sophomore or junior year, transfer students, and those who have taken time in between different levels of schooling, Jones said.

