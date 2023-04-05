Sarah Wandling, of St. Albans, participates in a demonstration from the Physics department as Marshall University celebrates the final Green and White Day of the semester on Saturday in Huntington. FOR MORE PHOTOS, VISIT WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM.
HUNTINGTON — Incoming and potential Marshall University students and their guests visited Marshall’s main Huntington campus on Saturday to attend the final Green and White Day of the spring semester.
The Green and White Day on Saturday had a projected attendance of 1,300 people, said Johnny Jones, an enrollment counselor with the Office of Recruitment at Marshall. This figure was mostly comprised of incoming Marshall freshman or high school seniors who are still making the decision about where they will be heading next, but the event was also open to high school students in their sophomore or junior year, transfer students, and those who have taken time in between different levels of schooling, Jones said.
Jones said the Green and White Day event on Saturday, which was the second this spring, was one of the largest that the university has had this year and that an additional session was added to Saturday’s event to accommodate the number of people planning to attend. He said typical expected attendance for Green and White Day events ranges from 500 to 700.
Charleston residents Nila Monir, a high school junior, and her mother Bobbie Wisniewski were two attendees at Saturday’s Green and White Day. Monir said she is thinking right now that she will attend Marshall as a student of its College of Arts and Media, but she is still deciding.
Wisniewski said it was helpful at the Green and White Day event on Saturday to talk with Marshall faculty and form contacts. Monir said Saturday’s Green and White Day allowed her to look at the paths she can take when she ends up going to college.
Monir also said Saturday’s Green and White Day was her first college tour and she was glad that she got to do it where she did.
“I think it actually helps, like, reaffirm my decision (to come to Marshall) because the community’s very welcoming and everyone just seems nice,” Monir said.
The Green and White Day event on Saturday included general campus tours, tours of the South First Year Residence Hall and Twin Towers East residence hall, opportunities to eat lunch on campus, an Academic Showcase including several different Marshall colleges and programs in the Marshall Recreation Center and a carnival including several different Marshall student organizations on the plaza of Marshall’s Memorial Student Center.
“It’s a great way to get exposed to the university in several different ways,” Jones said. “Usually, if students come for a general tour of campus that we give, they don’t get to speak with the programs and people, professors, deans of the colleges, things like that … So, it’s a just great overall experience for them to see our campus, experience it, get all their questions answered.”
Marshall will be doing additional Green and White Day events in the fall, Jones said.