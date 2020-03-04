LOGAN — Logan County voters will head to the polls Saturday, March 7, to decide whether to approve the latest levy that will be used to fund the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority (LEASA) and the county’s fire departments, as well as some police protection. If passed, the new levy will take effect July 1, 2020, and will last five years.
Valued at $3,190,000, the levy money is based off property valuations in the county — $16.99 per $100 assessed on Class II property and $33.98 per $100 assessed on both Class III and Class IV property.
Voters have historically passed the levy by an overwhelming margin every election since it was introduced decades ago.
“This levy, it’s about the people of Logan County,” commissioner Danny Ellis said at a December meeting. “It gives them that opportunity to, basically, cast a vote for themselves. This is about them. It’s about their safety and the safety that this levy will be able to provide to every citizen. This is not about a few, it’s about every citizen of Logan County, and this thing’s been in effect for 30-plus years.”
The polls are open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Every precinct in the county will be open and available for voting, according to Logan County Clerk John Turner.