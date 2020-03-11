LOGAN — Voters in Logan County went to the polls Saturday to decide the fate of the county’s excess fire and ambulance levy for the next five years.
Voters approved the levy by an overwhelming margin, with 887 voting for it and 115 against. Those are the unofficial vote numbers, according to Logan County Clerk John Turner, as the election will not be officially canvassed until 10 a.m. Friday. Once canvassed, the official results will be certified Tuesday, March 17.
The levy, totaled at $3,190,000 each year, will take effect July 1 and run through 2025. Funds from the levy are divided in several ways:
- $1,500,000 to the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority (LEASA) each fiscal year to finance the continued operation of LEASA
- $1,000,000 each fiscal year for maintenance, operation, acquisition of equipment and facilities and capital improvements for the volunteer fire departments and fire protection services in Logan County
- $245,000 each fiscal year for debt reduction for the volunteer fire departments and fire protection services
- $245,000 each fiscal year for additional police protection services and equipment
- $200,000 each fiscal year for additional health and safety services
Money for the levy is acquired via property valuations — $16.99 per $100 assessed on Class II property and $33.98 per $100 assessed on both Class III and Class IV property.
In response to the vote, Logan County Commission President Danny Godby said there’s no doubt that Logan County has some of the “most educated people when it comes to things that are good for them.” Godby said the county’s constituents have consistently passed the levy each time it was renewed for vote since its inception around three decades ago.
“Not only do we have the best fire and ambulance service, we’ve got the 911, police protection and, overall, our emergency services are second to none,” Godby said. “I think the people here within our county see that and see the importance of this levy.”
Godby noted that the levy pays for equipment used by the county’s fire departments, which in turn results in lower ISO ratings. Lower ISO ratings mean lower insurance rates for homeowners and businesses.
“In actuality, we have a levy that we get paid back for, as far as our payment on our insurance,” Godby said. “The lower the ISO rating, the more money we put in our pockets.”