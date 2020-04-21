LOGAN — Logan County voters will have to once again cast their vote for or against the five-year fire and ambulance levy due to errors discovered in the original levy passed in March.
The levy — which monetarily supports fire, ambulance and law enforcement services in the county over a period of five years — was overwhelmingly approved by voters by a margin of nearly 89% during the March 7 special election. Because of errors with the tax rate numbers in that levy, however, voters will now have to decide the fate of a revised levy on June 9, where it will be included on the ballot the same day as the state’s rescheduled primary election.
Logan County Administrator Rocky Adkins brought the issue to county commissioners at their regular meeting Monday, April 20. Taking blame for the mistake, Adkins said the only way to make sure the levy is “bulletproof” is by putting it on the ballot in a new election.
“We could have potentially done an order from the bench that would have corrected this, but it left the question that somebody could challenge it,” Adkins said. “Then the question would be, if we went to court and we got challenged, if we didn’t get a favorable ruling, then we would be jeopardizing our fire and ambulance levy, which has been such a success for this county in what it does in the coverage and all that we get out of it.”
Adkins said his mistake was in part due to tax collection projections for the coming year being lower than when the original levy was drafted in December. However, investments in the county’s class III properties — especially in the mining industry — proved to be larger than expected, meaning tax collections were more, thus throwing the rates off.
“That adjustment will actually help the citizens of Logan with a few dollars off on that tax rate that we presented in December,” Adkins said, “so my mistake and the activity we’ve gone through over the last few days in trying to make sure this can happen — in a sense, there is a silver lining that people will get a slightly less tax rate, but we also get to keep the services that we proposed in December. We will get to those intact and be able to continue on with those.”
According to Logan County Prosecuting Attorney John Bennett, a letter was received from the West Virginia Deputy State Auditor shortly after the March 7 election stating that the rates set forth in the levy could not be approved because of how state code is written. He said the March 7 levy did not follow the special levy rates set specifically for county commissions under state code dealing with levy rates for municipalities, boards of education and county commissions.
“Those are the ones we needed to use and should have used on March 7,” Bennett said. “Those are the ones that are included on the proposed ballot for June 9 — actually lower rates than the ones that were approved by voters on March 7. Hopefully, at that point then, if the voters approve it, it will be submitted again to the Auditor’s Office. If they approve it, then it will be eligible to be part of the commission’s budget beginning July 1 this year and continuing five years henceforth.”
Commissioners approved a notice presented by Adkins to put the revised levy on the ballot for June 9. Logan County Clerk John Turner said absentee ballots will be ready to mail out by Friday.
Several individuals in the room, including Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority (LEASA) Assistant Director Bill Weese, Commission President Danny Godby and Commissioner Danny Ellis urged voters to support the levy once again, especially in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it’s appropriate to say that if we were living in a perfect world, I don’t guess these things would happen, but since we’re not, they do happen,” Ellis said. “What happened does not diminish one iota of the importance of passing this levy. It’s important to the people of this county. It’s about peoples’ lives. It’s that simple. It’s just something that happened honestly, so let’s go back out and try it again, I guess is all I can say.”
Officials have not yet said if there will be additional election costs because of the error.
The Logan Banner will provide the updated proposed levy rates in future editions.
In other news from the April 20 commission meeting, commissioners approved the following grants:
- $10,000 spay/neuter grant from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture
- $10,000 County Records Management and Preservation Grant for a large format scanner to be used to digitize maps in the Logan County Assessor’s Office
- $38,532 annual Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department
Commissioners also heard an update regarding a West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Grant approved last year for a new jail elevator. They will have to approve final payment invoice of $95,105.60, which they will be fully reimbursed for.
Lastly, commissioners signed a proclamation declaring April 2020 as “Fair Housing Month.”
The next meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. Monday, May 4, in the commission meeting room of the Logan County Courthouse.