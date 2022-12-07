Bill Weese, chief of the Town of Man Fire Department, outlines several requests for allowable expenditures under the county’s new levy policy during the Logan County Commission’s regular session Monday, Dec. 5.
LOGAN — A list of seven requested additions for allowable levy money expenditures under the county’s new fire department policy was presented to commissioners during a regular session on Dec. 5 for the Logan County Commission.
Bill Weese, chief of the Town of Man Fire Department, spoke on behalf of fire chiefs throughout the county’s volunteer fire departments, saying that the chiefs met as an association to discuss the matter. He said the chiefs came up with several requests to add to the county’s new policy language to help them operate.
Commissioners on Oct. 24 approved a new policy outlining allowable expenditures and spending limits on county fire levy funding. The policy, which closely follows the state’s code, came in response to indictments handed down to several county fire officials, one of which so far has resulted in a conviction.
The first request Weese outlined was a $4,000 cap on recruitment and retention efforts. The second was a $100 per event cap on rehabilitation related events.
Weese said the chiefs have asked for the removal of a section of the county’s code that outlines a $50 per month cap on drinking water. He said the chiefs have suggested making that part of the new rehabilitation section instead.
The next suggestion Weese outlined was adding the state code’s section on insurance policies to the county’s policy. He said the code, which is allowable by the state, will allow department members to purchase additional insurances such as life insurance.
Weese then suggested raising the cap on fire prevention education programs from $500 to $1,000 in the county’s policy.
“A lot of them said if they have multiple schools, $1,000 don’t go that far for fire prevention,” Weese said. “If you’ve got three or four schools in your district or whatever it may be, $1,000 don’t go that far for fire prevention education.”
The fifth suggestion was adding training expenses to the state’s per diem rate. The sixth suggestion was the allowance of a dispatch app, and the seventh and final request was a $2,000 yearly cap on fire uniforms.
Weese said the county’s new policy is a living document that the fire chiefs are mostly satisfied with.
“This is what the group came up with,” Weese said. “I think the group, overall, is really happy with what the allowable expenses are, they’re happy with the way things are going, and they are in agreement that it’s something that has to be changed, and I think they all think this is a change for the better. I’ve not heard much negativity from the fire chiefs and we think we’re going in the right direction.”
Jeff Vallet, the commission’s accountant, read a letter from the State Auditor’s Office that basically says the county is in control of the expenditures from their own levy. The letter states that the county commission has the authority to enact stricter controls to account for the money.
In other news regarding the fire department issue, Buffalo Creek resident and commission regular Gerald Slone II took to the podium during the public comment period to ask about the current status of the state’s special prosecuting team regarding the monetary issues with the fire departments.
In June 2021, Steve Connolly, an attorney with the State Auditor’s Office, was appointed as a special prosecutor to investigate the case.
Logan County Prosecuting Attorney and commission counsel David Wandling said there has been a change in personnel at the fraud unit at the State Auditor’s Office, but that he is currently unaware of the status of the Logan County investigations.