20221207-log-fire-p1.jpg
Bill Weese, chief of the Town of Man Fire Department, outlines several requests for allowable expenditures under the county’s new levy policy during the Logan County Commission’s regular session Monday, Dec. 5.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — A list of seven requested additions for allowable levy money expenditures under the county’s new fire department policy was presented to commissioners during a regular session on Dec. 5 for the Logan County Commission.

Bill Weese, chief of the Town of Man Fire Department, spoke on behalf of fire chiefs throughout the county’s volunteer fire departments, saying that the chiefs met as an association to discuss the matter. He said the chiefs came up with several requests to add to the county’s new policy language to help them operate.

