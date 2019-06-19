LOGAN - The Logan County Commission on Monday released the excess levy funds to each of the county's fire departments.
The commissioners presented equal checks of $20,423.36 to each of the departments, which included volunteer fire departments of Buffalo Creek, Chapmanville, Cora, Lake, Main Harts, Main Island Creek, Man, Logan County No. 2, Sharples and Verdunville. The City of Logan, a paid fire department, also received a check.
"I would like to say that that's the effects of what our people and our county saw the need for this levy that we put forth every five years, and a lot of the things you see these gentleman do and these fire departments, who are unpaid, but get out every day and do the fine work that they do," said Commission President Danny Godby. "We congratulate every one of them."
In other news from Monday's commission meeting, commissioners:
n Approved in-house budget revisions for the Logan County Assessor's Office and the Logan County Circuit Clerk's Office.
n Approved $5,000 to be given to the PIECES Coalition, a substance abuse group.
n Approved $5,000 to be given to the LEASA Logan County Kids Adventure Camp.
n Approved $3,200 to be given to the West Virginia Dream AAU League.
n Approved $500 to be given to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 58 for an annual camp.
n Accepted expenditures report from the Logan County Clerk's Office.
One animal was euthanized, according to the latest animal shelter report.
In public comments, Chris Trent asked for an update on the needle exchange ordinance, which commissioners said would be addressed again at the next meeting.
Gerald Slone II expressed concern that the Lorado precinct, which is housed in the PRIDE Head Start building, could be shut down and moved if PRIDE pulls out of the area. That, he said, would hurt voter turnout in that area. He asked if the county commission could possibly partner with PRIDE to keep the precinct open, or take the building over.
Keith White with the Logan County Family Resource Network recognized the Appalachia Service Project for its latest efforts. Two of the ASP workers then spoke briefly and gave an update on their latest projects.
Chapmanville Mayor Raamie Barker also addressed the commissioners about getting assistance for updates to the town's Tracy Vickers Community Center. For more on that story, read this Friday's edition of The Logan Banner.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. July 8 in Room 103 of the Logan County Courthouse.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.