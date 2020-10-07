Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

A home was destroyed by fire Sunday night along Sunset View Road, a community located north of Chapmanville off U.S. 119 near the Logan/Boone County line. According to the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation at this time. Responding fire departments included Chapmanville, Henlawson and Lake.