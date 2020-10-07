A home was destroyed by fire Sunday night along Sunset View Road, a community located north of Chapmanville off U.S. 119 near the Logan/Boone County line. According to the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation at this time. Responding fire departments included Chapmanville, Henlawson and Lake.
Fire destroys home at Sunset View Road near Chapmanville
- Logan Banner
