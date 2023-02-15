Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HOLDEN — Crews from Cora and Verdunville Volunteer Fire Departments spent over an hour Thursday afternoon extinguishing a large vehicle fire that spread to the brush nearby as a result of strong winds in the area.

The vehicle caught fire along Holden Road near Main Holden just below the Holden 22 Memorial Bridge. Steven Hepler, assistant chief of the Cora Volunteer Fire Department who was the first responder on scene, said firefighters were dispatched at 1:14 p.m. Thursday. They arrived at 1:22 p.m.

