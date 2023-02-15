HOLDEN — Crews from Cora and Verdunville Volunteer Fire Departments spent over an hour Thursday afternoon extinguishing a large vehicle fire that spread to the brush nearby as a result of strong winds in the area.
The vehicle caught fire along Holden Road near Main Holden just below the Holden 22 Memorial Bridge. Steven Hepler, assistant chief of the Cora Volunteer Fire Department who was the first responder on scene, said firefighters were dispatched at 1:14 p.m. Thursday. They arrived at 1:22 p.m.
“We were dispatched for a vehicle fire and by the time we got on scene, the brush beside it, where the winds were blowing so hard, the brush beside it had caught,” Hepler said. “Of course, we attacked the vehicle first trying to get it knocked down some, but where the vehicle was already destroyed anyway, we just tried to protect the utility pole and the line that was right beside it, above it.”
Hepler said crews from both Cora and Verdunville fought the blaze for over an hour utilizing two fire engines, finally leaving the scene at 2:27 p.m. He said crews were able to knock it down before the winds pushed it further toward structures like the Airgas welding and industrial supply store.
“It was going toward Airgas, and thank goodness they didn’t have anything leaking over that way because it could have got ugly,” Hepler said.
The wind was so strong that Hepler described the flames as burning sideways instead of upward.
The occupant of the vehicle was Rickey French, who streamed the incident live on his Facebook account. French was able to escape without injury, but his vehicle was a total loss. Hepler said he is unsure of what caused the vehicle to catch fire.
“We were just told that he was driving along and smelled something and he pulled over to the side and it caught on fire,” Hepler said. “That’s the only thing I know on that part of it.”