LOGAN — Numerous officials and members of county fire departments made their way to Logan County’s Commission meeting on Nov. 3 to discuss their thoughts and concerns regarding the county’s new policy on allowable spending for levy funding.
The commission voted on Oct. 24 to adopt a new policy aimed at giving better oversight into how the expenditures from the county’s levy funding to local fire departments is being spent.
The policy implements a better accounting system, requires a tougher paperwork trail, and gives certain limitations such as a $50 per month cap on drinking water, a $200 limit on Internet and cable, and the forbidding of gas and diesel fuel purchases for personal vehicles.
During that meeting, county commissioner Danny Ellis suggested holding a separate meeting with officials from local fire departments to gather their input on the matter. That’s exactly what happened during the commission’s regular session where multiple department heads and members packed the room to discuss the topic.
Mike Aleshire of the Lake Volunteer Fire Department said the county might need to consider some kind of allowance for the purchase of Class A uniforms. He said those uniforms allow firefighters to look presentable in events like a fellow firefighter’s funeral.
Aleshire said the $200 limit on Internet, cable and phone service “won’t touch” those expenses. He said his department’s fax line alone is $170 per month, and the nature of the building’s construction doesn’t allow for just one Internet provider.
“We have concrete floors in our department and you have to have separate Internet and everything for upstairs and downstairs both,” Aleshire said. “One Internet provider can’t do that building with a concrete floor on it.”
Aleshire said he feels the Internet service allowance amount should be doubled.
County Prosecuting Attorney and commission counsel David Wandling said he feels the wording of the levy is vague enough — with terms like equipment, operating expenses, and maintenance and operation to give the fire departments most of what they’re asking for.
He noted that the state’s code, of which the county’s new policy is mirrored after, doesn’t specifically define what those terms limit.
County accountant Jeff Vallet said he could ask the State Auditor’s Office whether something is an allowable expense. Wandling said he feels the state is unlikely to intervene in the affairs of a local levy.
Commissioner Ellis suggested having a meeting between at least three fire chiefs from different parts of the county to determine what they feel should be included in the policy. Wandling said that the chiefs should outline their needs, along with estimated cost, to craft a letter to send to the State Auditor’s Office to ask if those needs are allowable expenses under the levy.
Steven Stone of the Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department expressed several concerns. The first was the removal of the term “ambulance equipment” in the new levy policy. Stone said fire and ambulance services share a lot of crossover equipment.
Stone then said payment for life insurance premiums were left out and asked if it was intentional or an oversight. Commissioner Ellis said it may have been an oversight.
“This is a time and day where volunteers are short and hard to come by,” Stone said. “We’re short-staffed, especially during daytime hours. We don’t have funds and resources to pay people like a city fire department does.”
Stone said the premium is one of the only recruiting methods currently at their disposal.
Stone then asked how much money the departments can expect to receive. Vallet said a number will be determined by December.
Commission President Danny Godby suggested that there needs to be a buffer put on the amount given to each department. He said there should be some extra money in reserve in case a department needs it.
Stone then asked what the criteria would be if a department would need that money from the county’s levy account. Stone said some county departments may quickly spend their allotment of money and need more, noting that it has already happened.
When asked by Commissioner Diana Barnette what he thinks should happen if a fire department essentially bankrupts itself, Stone responded, “Cut them off.” Barnette said the reserve money could be tapped into on a case-by-case basis.
Steven Hepler of the Cora Volunteer Fire Department asked what the process will be for purchasing.
“Are we going to have to go to a go-to person to say, ‘Yes, you need that,’ or ‘Why do you need that?’” Hepler asked.
Vallet said that when the suggested budget is worked out by December, it will be three-fold: operating expenses, capital, and reserves/contingencies. Vallet said the only question he needs answered relates to what is allowable.