CHAPMANVILLE – A fire in a sixth-floor apartment of the Chapmanville Towers complex Tuesday night caused some minor damages.
According to a press release, Logan County 911 received a call from the Chapmanville Towers at approximately 9:35 p.m. Tuesday night stating that room 606 was on fire. The Chapmanville Fire Department, along with Emergency Medical Service (EMS) crews from the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority (LEASA) were dispatched to the scene.
The fire was quickly extinguished after the first fire department engine crew arrived and all the occupants of the complex were safely evacuated. Maintenance workers from the Chapmanville Towers and Chapmanville Police Department rescued the person residing in apartment room 606.
Firefighters cleared the complex of all smoke and made sure all fire hazards were removed. EMS crews triaged patients and three were treated for minor smoke inhalation.
Following evacuation, all but eight apartments were found to be safe and the residents were permitted to return to their apartments. The other eight victims were transported by the Logan County Schools Transportation Division to the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville for temporary shelter.
The American Red Cross also responded to assist the evacuated victims with shelter until repairs can be made. Most of the damage received to the complex was water related and clean-up crews were en-route as of early Wednesday morning.
The Boone County Ambulance Authority, the Chapmanville Police Department and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department all assisted with the incident. The Logan County Office of Emergency Management and the Logan County Commission also responded to the scene for support and evacuation.