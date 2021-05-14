LOGAN – Fire broke out in Logan early Friday morning at a vacant apartment complex on Cole Street.
Firefighters responded to the massive blaze at around 4 a.m. According to Fuji Williams, a captain for the City of Logan Fire Department, the fire marked about the fifth time the department has responded to a fire at the vacant structure.
Williams said the cause of the fire is “definitely arson” because no power or utilities were turned on in the building. Both city and state fire marshals are investigating the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Logan Fire Department at 304-752-3601 or the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-558-2191.