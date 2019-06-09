HD Media
American flags that have reached the end of their service life and in need of proper retirement can be dropped off at the Williamson Fire Department before 5 p.m. on Flag Day, Friday, June 14.
United States flags that are torn, tattered, faded or otherwise unsuitable for display will be provided an honorable retirement by members of the Williamson Area Boy Scouts of America Troop 321 and the Williamson Fire Department.
Prior to the retirement ceremony, members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 141 of Belfry, Ky., will instruct the Boy Scouts and firefighters in proper methods of display, care, respect and retirement of the United States flag.